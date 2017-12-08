Balanced attack carries Maryland past Ohio

Four players scored in double figures, and Maryland rolled to an 87-62 non-conference victory over visiting Ohio on Thursday night at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Sophomore guard Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 17 points, 11 in the second half, as the Terrapins (8-3) stretched the lead to as many as 25 points late. Michal Cekovsky added a season-high 15 points and eight rebounds, and Anthony Cowan had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Bobcats (4-4) never led in losing for the fourth time in the past six games. The Terrapins shot out to a 15-2 lead in the opening six minutes in winning their second straight.

Maryland hit its first five shots of the game and Justin Jackson, coming off the bench for the first time this season, had eight straight points during a stretch when the Terrapins pushed the lead to 30-14 on Jackson’s 3-pointer at 7:46. Jackson finished with 10 points, all in the first half.

The Bobcats trailed 41-28 at the half. Senior Mike Laster led Ohio with 14 point, the only Bobcat in double digits. Kevin Mickle added nine points, and Doug Taylor had eight points and six rebounds.

The only bad note for Maryland was a second-half injury to freshman Bruno Fernando, who came in averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The game was the first of six straight at home for the Terrapins, who meet Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Ohio returns home to face Western Kentucky on Sunday.