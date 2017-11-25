FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Bonaventure beats Maryland on late layup
#US College Basketball
November 25, 2017 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

St. Bonaventure beats Maryland on late layup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

St. Bonaventure beats Maryland on late layup

Courtney Stockard made a layup with 3.2 seconds left, and St. Bonaventure held on to upset Maryland 63-61 on Friday in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Maryland’s Anthony Cowan had tied the game with two free throws with 25 seconds left after being fouled by the Bonnies’ Matt Mobley, who fouled out.

Mobley, who scored four straight points to tie it at 59 with 1:21 to go, had a game-high 16 points for the Bonnies despite making just 3 of 12 from the floor. He was a perfect 10-for-10 from the line.

After the Terrapins went up eight with 8:19 remaining, their biggest lead of the game, St. Bonaventure responded with a 9-1 run to tie it at 53 with 4:06 to go.

The game was not an offensive masterpiece.

Maryland, which shot 42.2 percent from the floor, had 20 turnovers and just 11 assists. St. Bonaventure had 12 steals, and all eight players who saw action had at least one for the Bonnies.

The Bonnies were 0-for-7 from 3-point range. They shot 38.2 percent for the game.

Anthony Cowan led Maryland with 13 points.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with neither team leading by more than four over the final 14 minutes.

Neither found its long-range-shooting touch with the Bonnies missing all four of their attempts and Maryland going 1-for-10.

The Terrapins made 9 of 14, however, from inside the arc and led 31-30 at the break, despite committing 12 turnovers.

St. Bonaventure advances to take on TCU on Saturday for the tournament title.

Maryland faces New Mexico in Saturday’s third-place game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
