Balanced attack lifts Minutemen over Georgia

Luwane Pipkins and Carl Pierre led five Massachusetts scorers in double figures in the Minutemen’s 72-62 win over Georgia in a nonconference game Saturday at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Pipkins scored 17 points and Pierre, a reserve guard, had 15 points. All of Pierre’s points came on 3-point shots. UMass, 6-5 overall and 6-0 at home, made 54.5 percent (12 of 22) of its shots beyond the arc. The Minutemen shot 50 percent from the field.

Rashaan Holloway added 12 points, Chris Baldwin 11 and C.J. Anderson had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Georgia (7-2) was led by Yante Maten’s 20 points and nine rebounds. William Jackson II (14 points) was the only other scorer in double figures for the Bulldogs, who shot only 35.5 percent from the field

UMass led by at least eight points in the game after taking a 16-2 lead with 15:53 left in the first half. Pipkins scored 10 of his points in that span.

The Minutemen’s lead grew to as many as 22 points in the half before Georgia put together an 8-2 run in the second half to cut the lead to 65-55 with 5:34 left on a Tyree Crump 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs got closest, 70-62, since early in the first half, with only 11 seconds left when Jackson made a jump shot after a UMass turnover.

Pipkins made two free throws with 10 seconds left to the seal the victory.