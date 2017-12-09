Pipkins leads UMass past Providence

Luwane Pipkins scored 30 points while making 12 of 16 attempts from the field to lead Massachusetts to a 72-63 victory over Providence in a nonconference game Saturday at Amherst, Mass.

Pipkins played a crucial role when UMass went on a 21-3 run to take a 67-54 lead with 2:35 left in regulation. Pipkins, who had 22 points in the first half, produced eight points in the Minutemen’s last rally.

Rashaan Holloway had 11 points and C.J. Anderson added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for UMass, which is 5-5 (5-0 at home) this season.

The Friars (7-3) went without a field goal for 8 minutes, 48 seconds, after Jalen Lindsey made a 3-pointer with 10:51 left that put Providence ahead 51-46 following a 9-0 run of its own.

The Friars went 0 of 10 from the field with two turnovers during the 21-3 game-clinching run by UMass.

Providence shot 41.1 percent from the field in the game and made only 11 of 20 from the free-throw line while UMass shot 56.3 percent from the field.

Rodney Bullock led the Friars with 15 points and eight rebounds but he was 5 of 14 from the field. Kyron Cartwright had eight assists but he shot 2 of 10.

Providence is 0-2 in true road games having lost at Rhode Island last week.