No. 25 Cincinnati rallies, beats Memphis for 8th straight win

Jarron Cumberland scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as 25th-ranked Cincinnati posted its eighth straight victory, defeating host Memphis 69-64 on Thursday.

Justin Jenifer made four 3-pointers to highlight his 14-point performance and Tre Scott added 13 for the Bearcats (20-3, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat the Tigers for the fifth straight time.

Memphis’ Jeremiah Martin followed up a 41-point performance in Saturday’s 84-78 loss at South Florida with 26 on Thursday. Martin made 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and Kyron Davenport finished with 12 points for the Tigers (13-10, 5-5), who have dropped three in a row and fell to 0-5 vs. ranked opponents this season.

Memphis took advantage of both an 18-2 edge in points in the paint and Cincinnati’s 0-for-13 stretch from the field during the final seven minutes of the first half to take a 35-29 lead at intermission. Davenport drilled a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second to stake the Tigers to a 40-29 advantage.

After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, the Bearcats took advantage of four quick ones by Memphis to knot the contest at 46 midway into the second. Martin sank consecutive 3-pointers to regain the advantage for Tigers, but Keith Williams scored seven points to highlight his team’s 12-0 run to give the Bearcats a 58-52 lead with 3:45 remaining.

Martin drained a 3-pointer from the corner and recorded his first two-point basket with a driving layup to trim the deficit to three at 60-57 with 2:03 remaining. Cumberland answered by a three-point play and a running jumper on consecutive possessions to push Cincinnati’s advantage up to six with one minute to go.

Cincinnati shot 8 of 11 from 3-point range before Scott’s dunk accounted for its first 2-point basket, giving the Bearcats a 26-24 lead with 7:07 left in the first half. Cincinnati failed to make another field goal for the remainder of the half, with Mike Parks Jr. highlighting Memphis’ late surge by converting a three-point play en route to its advantage at intermission.

