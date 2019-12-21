Achiuwa helps No. 11 Memphis pull away from Jackson State

Freshman Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and was one rebound short of his fifth double-double as the No. 11 Memphis Tigers posted a sloppy 77-49 victory over the road-weary Jackson State Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn.

Dec 21, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Wayne Brent during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman D.J. Jeffries had 13 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (10-1), which extended its winning streak to eight in its first game since prized freshman and top NBA prospect James Wiseman withdrew from school.

Tyler Harris had eight points, Malcolm Dandridge had season highs with seven points and five rebounds and Alex Lomax had six assists for Memphis.

Guard Tristan Jarrett had 20 points, Roland Griffin had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jayveous McKinnis had seven points and 14 rebounds for Jackson State (3-9), which won at Portland on Thursday night but did not arrive in Memphis until 4 a.m. Saturday because of flight delays.

Achuiwa made 8 of 9 field goal attempts as the Tigers shot 55.2 percent from the field, 64.3 percent in the first half. Memphis was unable to create separation until about midway through the second half while committing a season-high 28 turnovers, 18 in the first half. Memphis’ previous game high was 19 turnovers.

Jackson State, which will play 11 of its first 13 games on the road, shot 32.3 percent from the field and was outrebounded 43-30. The teams combined for 53 turnovers and 32 steals.

Achiuwa scored Memphis’ first eight points and 10 of their first 17 for a 17-10 lead. Achiuwa and Jeffries made 3-pointers in that run. Jarrett’s first 3-pointer brought Jackson State within six at 23-17 before Isaiah Maurice scored six points during a 10-0 Memphis run for a 33-17 lead.

Memphis led 39-28 at half, and Jackson State was within single digits once, when Jarrett hit a jumper on the first possession of the second half. Memphis finished the game on a 19-7 run.

Memphis freshman guard Lester Quinones, who missed his fifth straight game because of a broken hand, went through a full practice Friday and appears close to returning.

—Field Level Media