No. 3 Tennessee tops Memphis, wins state bragging rights

Senior guard Admiral Schofield recorded 29 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 3 Tennessee notch a 102-92 victory over host Memphis in nonconference play on Saturday afternoon.

Junior forward Grant Williams added 19 points and junior guard Jordan Bone scored 17 points for the Volunteers (8-1). Junior guard Jordan Bowden added 12 points and senior forward Kyle Alexander contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots as Tennessee won its fourth straight game.

Senior reserve forward Kyvon Davenport scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and collected 11 rebounds for the Tigers (5-5). Davenport scored 18 consecutive Memphis points to keep the Tigers in range during the second half.

The meeting was the first between the in-state rivals since Jan 4, 2013. The schools are located approximately 380 miles apart.

Tennessee overcame 18 turnovers while shooting 51.9 percent from the field, including 9 of 24 from 3-point range.

Memphis shot 42.9 percent from the field and was 10 of 29 from long range. The Tigers committed nine turnovers.

Freshman guard Tyler Harris added 10 points for Memphis.

The Tigers trailed by 15 in the second half before making a move to get back into the game.

Davenport converted back-to-back inside hoops, senior guard Kareem Brewton Jr. turned a steal into a layup and freshman guard Antwann Jones knocked down an 18-footer as Memphis trimmed its deficit to 63-56 with 11:45 remaining.

Schofield’s three-point play with 11:16 ended the Tigers’ surge, and he added two free throws to make it 68-56 with 10:12 to play.

After Davenport started his run of points with two 3-pointers, Tennessee followed the second one with 3-pointers by sophomore guard Jalen Johnson and Schofield to push the score to 76-62 with 8:47 remaining.

The last basket of Davenport’s run was a putback with 5:05 left to leave Memphis trailing 84-74.

The Volunteers scored the next five points with a dunk by Bone pushing the lead to 89-74 with 4:21 left.

Senior wing Raynere Thornton drained a 3-pointer to pull Memphis within 98-89 with 47.8 seconds left before Tennessee closed it out.

Williams had 14 first-half points as the Volunteers held a 50-35 lead at the break.

The Volunteers were hot early and ran off 12 straight points to take a 19-5 lead on Williams’ jumper with 14:48 remaining.

Memphis recovered to trail by six before Tennessee erupted with a 15-3 push. Bowden and Schofield drained 3-pointers to cap the burst that gave the Volunteers a 43-25 advantage.

