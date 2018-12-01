No. 20 Texas Tech rallies past Memphis to stay undefeated

Headed toward potentially its first loss this season, 20th-ranked Texas Tech turned to a formula that has worked pretty dating back to last season.

The Red Raiders cranked up their defense in the paint and got huge sparks from first-year transfers Deshawn Corprew and Tariq Owens to storm back from a 13-point second-half deficit and stun Memphis 78-67 at the Hoopball Miami (Fla.) Invitational.

Corprew scored eight of his 12 points in a key stretch when Tech clawed back into the game, and Owens broke a school record with eight blocked shots — all after halftime — despite playing with four fouls most of the second period.

Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders (7-0) with 20 points, 14 in the second half as they outscored the Tigers 50-30.

Memphis nudged a 37-28 halftime lead 46-33 at the 15:18 juncture when Kyvon Davenport drove the lane for a layup, which was a constant mode of attack for the Tigers to that point as their smaller guards consistently beat Red Raiders defenders off the dribble.

A tweak inside, with Owens re-entering the game and supplying a menacing presence, turned the game around as Texas Tech began chipping away.

Davenport put the Tigers ahead 59-51 with a bucket at the 7:14 mark, but over the next 3:56, the Red Raiders reeled off 11 unanswered points as Memphis went cold from the floor.

Owens converted a three-point play to put the Raiders in front 60-59 with 4:35 left, and they never looked back.

Tyler Harris paced the Tigers (3-4) with 17 points, and Davenport added 13.

Memphis led by nine at halftime despite not shooting the ball well.

The Tigers hit only 34.3 percent (12 of 35) from the floor but managed to grab command by winning the battle on the boards 22 to 16 and converting their offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.

Harris produced 13 points in the opening 20 minutes, buoyed by three 3-pointers.

Texas Tech didn’t shoot much better in the opening period, connecting on 10 of 25 floor shots.

—Field Level Media