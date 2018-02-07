No. 22 Wichita State strolls past Memphis

Austin Reaves scored a game-high 22 points and Landry Shamet added 20 on Tuesday night as No. 22 Wichita State led virtually wire to wire en route to an 85-65 American Athletic Conference win over Memphis at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.

Darral Willis chipped in a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double and Zach Brown contributed 11 points for the Shockers (18-5, 8-3 AAC).

Wichita State made only 42.2 percent of its field-goal attempts but scored 23 points off 14 offensive rebounds. The Tigers converted 44.4 percent from the field but committed 18 turnovers to the Shockers’ eight.

Jeremiah Martin paced Memphis (14-10, 5-6) with 16 points, doing most of his damage at the foul line, where he went 12 of 14. Kareem Brewton hit for 12 points and Raynere Thornton scored 11.

The final margin notwithstanding, the Tigers actually were in contention with just under nine minutes remaining. A 3-point play by Brewton drew Memphis within 54-49, but at that point, Wichita State pressed the figurative X button.

Shamet hit a layup, and Shaquille Morris’ subsequent three-point play upped the margin to 59-49. Another Shamet layup made it a 12-point game, and it was never close after that. The advantage bulged as high as 27 in the final 90 seconds before the Tigers made things a bit more respectable at the end.

It took Wichita State only 77 seconds to open up a 7-0 lead. Rashard Kelly dunked 11 seconds into the game, followed by a pair of free throws from Brown and a 3-pointer by Shamet. Kelly’s layup made it 12-2 before the first TV timeout.

Thornton canned a 3-pointer with 11:50 remaining in the half to draw the Tigers within 17-15, but the Shockers expanded the lead to 40-29 at the half when Brown made a pair of foul shots 44 seconds before intermission.

Wichita State controlled the boards 39-28 overall. The Shockers drew assists on 18 of their 27 field goals, with six players finishing with multiple helpers.

--Field Level Media