Preview: Louisville vs. Memphis

Louisville coach David Padgett is willing to accept shooting struggles from Quentin Snider, but he just doesn’t want his senior guard to lose confidence. Snider, coming off his best game of the season, aims for an encore performance Saturday against Memphis as part of the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Snider, a four-year starter, made 6-of-8 field-goal attempts and 4-of-6 from the behind the arc in Monday’s 102-59 rout of Bryant, although his season shooting percentages remain disappointing. “It’s just a matter of keep shooting the ball, don’t lose your confidence,” Padgett said of Snider, who has scored in double figures in four straight games but was 7-of-22 in back-to-back losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. Snider and the Cardinals will be a good test for the Tigers, who also own a 7-2 record but have not played a strong schedule to this point. Memphis lost by double-digits to its two toughest opponents, Alabama and UAB, and has knocked off seven mid-majors, including four wins in a row entering this weekend.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (7-2): The Cardinals had five double-digit scorers against Bryant with Deng Adel and Anas Mahmoud joining Snider with a team-high 17 points. Adel is 6-of-12 from long range in the last two games after opening the season 4-of-20 from beyond the arc. Mahmoud, a 7-0 forward, hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer this season but is averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last three outings.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-2): The Tigers’ leading scorer is Jeremiah Martin (17.2 points), who has struggled with his shooting in three of the last four games but still has recorded at least 10 points in every contest. He shot 3-of-9 against Albany last time out as junior Kareem Brewton Jr. rescued Memphis with a season-high 19 points off the bench. Brewton, who made 8-of-11 shots and 3-of-3 from behind the arc, entered the contest shooting just over 35 percent from the field and 3-of-26 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville on Wednesday countersued former coach Rick Pitino for damages allegedly caused by his role in the school’s recent scandals. “As a result of Mr. Pitino’s breach of contract, (the University of Louisville Athletic Association) has suffered and will continue to suffer substantial damages,” the counterclaim states.

2. Louisville’s 102 points against Bryant were 15 more than its previous season high.

3. Memphis only has two players with more than nine 3-pointers and shoots below 30 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

PREDICTION: Louisville 69, Memphis 62