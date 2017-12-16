Louisville’s strong finish puts away Memphis

Senior guard Quentin Snider scored 19 points and sophomore forward V.J. King added 17 as Louisville posted an 81-72 victory over Memphis on Saturday in the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Junior forward Deng Adel contributed 15 points on a career-best five 3-pointers for the Cardinals (8-2), who made a season-high 14 3-pointers in 25 attempts. Junior forward Ray Spalding recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and senior forward Anas Mahmoud rejected five shots as Louisville won its fourth straight game.

Junior guard Jeremiah Martin matched his career high with 26 points and also had seven rebounds and four steals for Memphis (7-3), which had its four-game winning streak halted. Junior forward Kyvon Davenport added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The margin was four with seven minutes to play before Louisville put the game away with nine consecutive points. Dwayne Sutton drained a 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining to cap the run and give the Cardinals a 72-59 lead.

The strong finish gave Louisville its fifth win over the Tigers in the past seven meetings.

Martin scored the first points of the second half to give Memphis a 40-38 advantage before Louisville erupted on a 17-2 run. Snider ended the surge with a 3-pointer to give the Cardinals a 55-42 lead with 15:01 to play.

The Tigers recovered with a 14-5 run over the next seven minutes, pulling within 60-56 on Martin’s jumper with 8:10 left. The margin was again four on Martin’s three-point play with seven minutes remaining before Louisville went on the decisive spurt.

The Cardinals were 8 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half in a contest that was tied at 38 at the break.

Adel capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Louisville a 28-19 edge with 8:08 remaining in the first half. Memphis responded with its own burst of eight straight points, getting back within one on a three-point play by junior guard Kareem Brewton Jr. with 4:08 to go.

The Tigers caught the Cardinals at 30 on Brewton’s 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining.