Walker, Miami erase late deficit to beat Boston College

Stagnant for most of the second half, Miami came alive over the final two minutes, overcoming an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes for a 79-78 victory over Boston College Saturday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla.

Lonnie Walker capped the Hurricanes’ comeback with a step-back 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining and BC’s inbounds pass went astray as the horn sounded.

The Hurricanes (20-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down 75-67 after BC’s Nik Popovic hit a pair of free throws with 1:46 remaining, but Anthony Lawrence ignited the Hurricanes’ comeback with a corner 3 on the ensuing possession.

Chris Lykes pulled the Hurricanes within 77-76 with a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left and after BC’s Luka Kraljevic hit one of two free throws for the Eagles, Walker hit the decisive basket.

Miami’s comeback spoiled a spectacular show by BC leading scorer Jerome Robinson, who scored a game-high 30 points The Eagles (16-13, 6-10) received an unexpected 17 points from Popovic.

Dewan Huell led Miami with 16 points. Lykes had 15 and Walker 14 for the Hurricanes.

The Eagles upped a two point halftime lead to 14 at 67-53 with just over six minutes left in the game as the Hurricanes struggled from the field, going 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) in the second half after shooting 52.9 percent in the first. They finished the game 30 of 65 (46.2 percent). The Eagles shot 56.6 percent (30 of 53) for the game.

Robinson, who scored 29 points in the Eagles’ 72-70 home win against Miami on Feb. 10, was 12 of 17 from the field with 16 of his points in the second half. Popovic exceeded his 9.3 scoring average coming into the game with 10 points in the first 13 minutes. He missed only one of his first seven field goal attempts to finish the first half with 12 points.

The Eagles led through the first eight minutes but trailed most of the next 11 until Robinson’s baseline jumper with 25 seconds left in the period gave them a 41-39 lead at the break.

--Field Level Media