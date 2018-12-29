Miami's Lykes outduels Clemons in beating Campbell

Chris Lykes — engaged in a high-powered battle between sub-5-10 guards — scored 21 points to lead the host Miami Hurricanes to a 73-62 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Clemons, Campbell’s 5-9 senior guard who entered the game leading the nation with a 30.5 scoring average, was held to 19 points, with much of that production late in the contest.

He is Campbell’s all-time scoring leader and in the Big South Conference, having finished fourth in the nation last season with a 24.9 scoring average. But, matched up one on one against Lykes for most of the game, Clemons made just 7 of 21 shots from the floor, including 2-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Even so, Clemons reached double figures for the 95th consecutive game, which is fourth in Division I history. The record was set in 1990 by LaSalle’s Lionel Simmons, who had a streak of 115 games.

Lykes, listed at 5-foot-7, made 7-for-12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, as Miami (8-4) won its third straight game. It was Miami’s final game before it begins its Atlantic Coast Conference portion of the schedule.

Campbell, which played Miami for the first time ever, is 1-32 in its history against ACC teams.

Also for Miami, Zach Johnson went 5 of 6 on 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points off the bench, and Anthony Lawrence II added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Miami center Ebuka Izundu, who entered the game ranked fifth in the nation with 70.2-percent accuracy on field goals, had four points and eight rebounds. He was 2 of 4 from the floor.

Miami led 23-9 early as Clemons missed his first six shots, including four 3-pointers. But, with 7:00 left in the first half, Clemons finally scored, hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner.

The Hurricanes led 37-26 at the break.

While Clemons made just 3-for-10 shots in the first half, he was outdone by Lykes, who had 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Miami had a double-figure lead for virtually the entire second half, and the only mystery regarded Clemons’ streak as he had just nine points until the final few minutes.

