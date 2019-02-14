Miami drops Clemson on Johnson's last-second shot

Guard Zach Johnson banked in a mid-range jumper with 0.4 seconds left to give Miami a 65-64 victory over Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Wednesday night at the Hurricanes’ Watsco Center home in Coral Gables, Fla.

Junior guard DJ Vasiljevic scored a career-high 22 points and guard Chris Lykes added 21 as the Hurricanes (11-13, 3-9 ACC) fought back after losing a late five-point lead and falling behind 64-63 when Clemson guard Marcquise Reed hit two free throws with 1:16 left in the game.

Johnson finished with just six points.

Vasiljevic had only four points at the break but went on a tear in the second half, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers at one point as the Hurricanes won for just the second time in their last eight games.

Reed led the Tigers (15-9, 5-6) with 19 points. Forward Elijah Thomas had 16 points and just missed a double-double while settling for nine rebounds.

Guard Shelton Mitchell scored 15 for the Tigers, who saw their ACC winning streak snapped at four games.

After trailing at the break, Miami went on a 13-0 run early in the second half to take a 43-33 lead and was still up 61-56 on Vasiljevic’s three free throws at the 4:31 mark.

Clemson rallied, however, and took a 64-63 lead on Reed’s two free throws with 1:16 remaining.

The Tigers went to the locker room up 26-24 at the intermission on jumper with just two seconds left in the first period. Until then, the Hurricanes had led for most of the period.

The Tigers made only 2 of their first 13 shots on their way to 11 of 30 for the half and 23 of 55 for the game.

The Hurricanes were only 2 of 14 through the first seven-plus minutes, 7 of 28 for the half, and 21 of 54 for the game.

Both teams are on the road this weekend, with Clemson at Louisville on Saturday and Miami at Boston College on Sunday.

—Field Level Media