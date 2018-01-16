No. 5 Duke rallies, dodges Miami upset bid, 83-75

Duke freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. scored a season- and game-high 30 points and freshman forwards Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. each posted double-doubles to rally No. 5 Duke to an 83-75 victory over No. 25 Miami in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Monday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

Carter scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Bagley had 13 points with 12 boards as the Blue Devils (16-2, 4-2 ACC) overcame a 13-point second-half deficit.

After falling behind 66-53 with 11:25 left in the game, the Blue Devils went on an 18-0 scoring run, slowing Miami’s offense with a zone defense. Duke caught the Hurricanes at 66-all with 5:12 left.

The Blue Devils closed the game by outscoring Miami 30-9 over the final 11 minutes.

Freshman guard Lonnie Walker scored 19 point to lead the Hurricanes (13-4, 2-3 ACC). Sophomore forward Dewan Huell scored 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Duke led by seven points midway through the first half and after losing that cushion rebuilt it to six, 37-31, with 2:36 left before half. But the Hurricanes responded with a 9-2 spurt for a 40-39 lead and appeared headed to the locker room with the lead after forcing a turnover with 4.3 seconds left.

But guard Grayson Allen stripped Miami guard Chris Lykes of the ball and guard Trent hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Blue Devils up 42-40 at the break.

The Blue Devils shot 55.2 percent (16-of-29) in the first half, hitting half of their 3-point attempts, and enjoyed a 20-16 advantage in rebounds. The Hurricanes shot only 42.1 percent from the field but had nine more field goal attempts, hitting 16 of 39 for the first 20 minutes.

Carter had his eighth double-double of the season by halftime with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes. It was Bagley’s 15th double-double.

