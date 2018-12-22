Miami continues dominance over FAU

Ebuka Izundu posted a game-high-tying 19 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, a game-high three blocks and two steals as Miami — which never trailed — cruised to a 75-55 win over visiting Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.

Izundu missed only two of 11 shot attempts from the field. He entered the game ranking second in the ACC in field-goal percentage (.685), fourth in blocks (2.1) and sixth in rebounds (9.0).

Anthony Lawrence nearly had a triple-double for the Hurricanes with 17 points, eight rebounds and a game-high eight assists.

Miami, the only ACC team with five players averaging double figures in points, also got production from point guard Chris Lykes, who had 12 points and seven assists.

Miami shooting guard Dejan Vasiljevic, who has made at least one three-pointer in 24 straight games, had nine points on three deep shots. His three-point streak is the sixth-longest in Canes history. Among current streaks in the ACC, it ranks fourth.

Miami (7-4), which had lost four of its past five games, won by its biggest margin since it beat LaSalle 85-49 exactly one month ago.

In its series against FAU, Miami is 23-1, including 15-0 at home. The last time FAU beat Miami was in 2002.

Anthony Adger, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard, led FAU (8-4) with 19 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Teammate Jaylen Sebree added 18 points in 28 minutes.

The rest of the Owls, however, shot 0 for 13 on three-pointers.

Miami led 46-23 at halftime, shooting 58.8 percent from the floor while holding FAU to 30 percent. The Canes also had a 22-14 rebounding edge.

Izundu (11 points, seven rebounds, 5-for-5 shooting) and Lykes (10 points) led Miami in the first half.

Adger paced FAU with 11 points, but the Owls never recovered from their poor start.

Miami ended up shooting 50.9 percent from the floor for the game. FAU shot 33.3 percent.

