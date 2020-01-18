No. 9 Florida State outlasts Miami in OT

EditorsNote: Removed extra ‘and’ in last graf

Sophomore guard Devin Vassell scored a career-high 23 points and backcourt mate M.J. Walker scored 19 after going scoreless in the first half as visiting No. 9 Florida State survived unranked Miami 83-79 in overtime in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup of in-state rivals Saturday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla.

Vassell hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left in the extra period to seal the ninth straight win for the Seminoles (16-2, 6-1 ACC), who rallied from a nine-point deficit over the final five minutes of regulation.

Guard Chris Lykes led the Hurricanes (10-7, 2-5) with 24 points but also committed six turnovers, including one in the closing seconds of regulation that gave Florida State the opportunity to tie.

Guard DJ Vasiljevic added 19 for the Hurricanes (11-7, 2-5), who committed a season-high 24 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Seminoles. Vasiljevic’s 3-pointer at the 6:17 mark and his layup after a Seminole turnover gave the Hurricanes their largest lead, 65-56, at the 5:20 mark of regulation.

Walker tied the game at 69-69 with a corner 3-pointer with 40.6 seconds following Lyke’s turnover. Guard Harlond Beverly was called for an offensive foul to give the Seminoles another opportunity, but guard Trent Forrest missed a step-back jumper at the buzzer.

Florida State led 31-30 at the half on guard Forrest’s short jumper with a second left despite shooting only 40 percent and committing 11 fouls and eight turnovers in the period. The Hurricanes managed to stay close despite shooting only 37.9 percent from the field while turning the ball over 12 times.

It was the 161st ACC victory for Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, fifth all-time behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (492), North Carolina’s Dean Smith (422), Roy Williams (231) and Maryland’s Gary Williams (210).

—Field Level Media