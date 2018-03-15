Ingram's clutch 3 give Loyola-Chicago upset of Miami

Swingman Donte Ingram hit a long 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to give 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago a 64-62 victory over sixth-seed Miami on Thursday afternoon in a South Regional first-round NCAA Tournament game in Dallas.

The win was the 11th in a row and 18th in 19 outings for the Ramblers (29-5), who will take on Tennessee in the second round Saturday.

The Hurricanes (22-10) had one last attempt after Ingram’s shot but couldn’t complete the long inbounds pass.

Guard Clayton Custer led Loyola with 14 points and Ingram finished with 13.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV led Miami with 12 points but had a key turnover with 23.5 seconds left and missed the first of a one-and-one free throw awarded with 9.2 seconds remaining to give Loyola-Chicago a final opportunity.

The final score was the only time the Ramblers led in the second half, but they were never down more than five points over the final 10 minutes after trailing by seven early.

The Hurricanes came out of the halftime tie on an 11-4 run that put them up 39-32 just over four minutes into the second half.

But Loyola wouldn’t go away, and an amazing run of consecutive 3-pointers — two by each team — had the Ramblers within 53-51 with 7:51 remaining. They caught up at 60 on Custer’s corner 3 with 1:13 left.

The Ramblers led most of the first half but their biggest lead was just seven points, 14-7 early after hitting six of their first seven field-goal attempts.

The Hurricanes went over five minutes without a field goal at one stretch but hit four of their next six shots after center Ebuku Izundu’s layup ended the drought and eventually caught up at 20 on guard Ja’Quan Newton’s layup and free throw.

The two teams went to the locker room deadlocks at 28-28 when Miami guard DJ Vasiljevic hit a jumper from the lane as time ran out.

