Miami shuts down Notre Dame

Miami put four players in double figures topped by guard DJ Vasiljevic’s 15 points as the Hurricanes beat cold-shooting Notre Dame 62-47 Wednesday night in a battle of second-division Atlantic Coast Conference teams in Coral Gables, Fla.

Center Ebuka Izundu scored 14 points and guards Chris Lykes and Anthony Lawrence II contributed 11 each as the Hurricanes (9-12, 2-8 ACC) ended a five-game losing streak. Lawrence also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Irish (12-11, 2-8 ACC) shoot a season-low 32.1 percent from the field in losing for the sixth time their past seven games. Guard/forward D.J. Harvey led the Irish with 14 points and forward John Mooney scored 11 points but saw his streak of double-double rebounding performances end at nine games when he managed only six boards.

After leading by five points at the break, the Hurricanes scored the first six points of the second half to go up 34-23. The Irish went on a shooting drought that covered a span of just over eight minutes from the first half into the second.

The Irish scored five quick points to get their deficit down to 34-28, but the Hurricanes answered with a 9-0 run to get their cushion back 15 points with 13:27 left in the game.

Miami’s biggest lead was 18 points at 51-33.

Notre Dame came out hot, hitting 5 of 6 from the field in the first four minutes to go up 13-4, but Miami responded with a 9-0 run to catch up at 13-13.

The Hurricanes got their first lead, 16-15, on Vasiljevic’s 3-pointer with 8:42 left in the half, and the two teams went back and forth the next few minutes until the Irish went cold.

Notre Dame made only one of its last seven field-goal attempts and went without a basket over the final 6:16 of the half. The Hurricanes closed out the final five minutes of the first half on an 10-2 spurt and went into the intermission up 28-23 on Izundu’s dunk at the buzzer.

