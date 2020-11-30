Miami cruises to 77-59 win over North Florida

Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 20 points to lead the host Miami Hurricanes to a season-opening 77-59 win over the North Florida Ospreys in a nonconference game on Sunday night.

Harlond Beverly, another sophomore guard for Miami, produced his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also added a game-high-tying three steals, as Miami never trailed.

Matt Cross, a freshman, made his Hurricanes debut with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He made 4 of 5 field goal attempts, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers.

The Hurricanes survived a relatively poor game from their best player: preseason All-ACC guard Chris Lykes, who was held to 11 points. He made just 3 of 13 shots from the floor, including two baskets (and six points) in the final three minutes.

North Florida (0-3) was led by Carter Hendricksen, who had a game-high 21 points and shot 5 of 17 from the field; and Jonathan Aybar, who had 12 points.

But the Ospreys, who made nine three-pointers in the first half, were held to three long-distance shots after the break.

The Hurricanes were without forward Sam Waardenburg, their leading rebounder last season who is out for the year due to a foot injury; and 6-foot-6 freshman Earl Timberlake, who will miss three-to-five weeks due to a sprained ankle.

Miami, which got off to an 11-0 run, led by as many as 14 points early. But North Florida cut its deficit to as few as seven.

At the halftime buzzer, Josh Endicott hit a three-pointer from the right corner, cutting Miami’s lead to 42-34.

North Florida scored 27 of its 34 first-half points on deep shots. The Ospreys beat Miami’s defense by making 9 of 21 3-point attempts (42.9 percent). Hendricksen had 11 points at the break.

Miami, meanwhile, scored 24 of its 42 first-half points in the paint, shooting 59.2 percent from the floor. The Canes were 3 of 8 from beyond the arc (37.5 percent) and made 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.

North Florida cut its deficit to three points with 18:22 left in the second half, but Miami then went on a 17-5 run before the Ospreys called timeout.

The Ospreys never got closer than eight points the rest of the way and shot just 31.3 percent from the floor for the game, including 30 percent on three-pointers (12 of 40).

Miami shot 49.2 percent overall, including 5-for-16 on 3-point attempts (31.3 percent). Miami was also plus-13 on rebounds.

