Miami jumps on Pitt early, holds on to win

Kameron McGusty scored a game-high 19 points to lead the host Miami Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-58 on Sunday night.

Miami (10-5, 2-3 ACC) has beaten Pitt seven straight times. That’s Miami’s longest streak against any ACC school.

The Hurricanes, who led by as many as 20 points, improved to 9-0 when leading at halftime. Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasiljevic scored 13 points, including a banked 3-pointer. Sam Waardenburg grabbed 10 rebounds.

Miami won despite junior point guard Chris Lykes fouling out with 8:09 left in the second half. He managed 12 points and four assists in 19 minutes, fouling out for the first time in his career.

Pitt (11-5, 2-3) was led by Trey McGowens, who had 18 points and seven assists. Terrell Brown added 10 points for the Panthers, who never led. Even so, the Panthers have won nine of their past 12 games overall.

Pitt sophomore wing Au’Diese Toney returned after missing the previous two games due to a left elbow injury. He scored nine points.

Early on, it was all Miami, as the Hurricanes led 16-0. Pitt went 0-for-7 with four turnovers to start the game. It took the Panthers 6:12 to get their first points, on two free throws by Xavier Johnson.

But Pitt came right back and tied the score 18-18 with 9:25 left in the half

However, the Panthers were never able to grab the lead, and Miami finished the half with a 31-22 advantage. Pitt shot just 29.6 percent before the break, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers. Miami shot 52.0 percent, including 4-for-12 from deep.

McGusty had 15 points to lead all first-half scorers. McGowan had 12 for Pitt.

The Canes started the second half much like the first, building their lead back up to 16 at 40-24. After Lykes went out, Pitt cut the deficit to four points on several occasions, but that was as close as it got for the Panthers.

Pitt shot 35.9 percent for the game, including 3-of-16 on 3-pointers. Miami shot 52.9 percent, including 6-for-24 from deep.

