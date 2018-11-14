Izundu, Miami cruise past Stephen F. Austin

Senior center Ebuka Izundu had a career night, as Miami put five players players in double figures for a second straight game and coasted to a 96-58 victory over Stephen F. Austin Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

Izundu had career highs in points (22) and rebounds (17) for the second double-double of his career, while going 11-of-13 form the field. He also had a career high in blocked shots (4).

Guard Chris Lykes scored 20 points, and guard-forward Anthony Lawrence II added 18 for the Hurricanes (2-0). Guard Dejan Vasiljevic added 17, and Zach Johnson 15.

Forward Karl Nicholas led the Lumberjacks (2-1) with 15 points. Guard Shannon Bogues added 14, as the Lumberjacks shot only 40 percent from the field.

The Hurricanes outscored the Lumberjacks 43-26 in the second half after going to the locker room up 21 points at the break. They had 22 assists on 37 field goals while shooting 54.4 percent from the field for the game, and led by as many as 40 points, 96-56, in the closing minute.

Miami enjoyed a big advantage from behind the 3-point arc, going 11-of-23 to the Lumberjacks’ 4-of-13 performance.

The Hurricanes built a 30-13 lead midway through the first half before the Lumberjacks went on a mini-run to cut it down to 30-20 with 7:42 left in the opening period.

But the Hurricanes doubled their lead to 20 points, 48-28, with 2:10 to go and eventually held a couple of 21-point leads, the second at 53-32 as the two teams went into the halftime break.

The Hurricanes built their early advantage by shooting 56.1 percent (23-of-31) from the floor to the Lumberjacks’ 46.7 (14-of-30).

Miami played its second game without its leading returning scorer, junior forward Dewan Hernandez. Hernandez, who changed his last name from Huell in October, is being held out of competition until a review of his eligibility is completed.

