Johnson scores 22 to push No. 13 North Carolina past Miami

Cameron Johnson drained a couple of clutch 3-pointers and scored 22 points as No. 13 North Carolina withstood host Miami for an 85-76 win Saturday afternoon at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Kenny Williams poured in 16 points, Coby White chipped in 15 points and Luke Maye had 14 points for the Tar Heels, who are 3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road games. Freshman Nassir Little added 12 points off the bench.

Johnson was 5 for 7 from 3-point distance, while the rest of the team was a combined 4 for 13.

North Carolina (14-4, 4-1 ACC) has won two straight since last weekend’s stunning lopsided home loss to Louisville. The Tar Heels shot 55 percent from the field and built a 39-23 rebounding advantage.

Chris Lykes racked up 20 points, Anthony Lawrence had 18 points, Zach Johnson provided 17 points and Ebuka Izundu finished with 13 for Miami (9-8, 1-4), which had a week off since defeating Wake Forest.

An 11-2 run gave North Carolina a 56-48 lead with 13:22 remaining.

After stretching the edge to 61-52 on Johnson’s 3-pointer, the Tar Heels scored only two points over the next four minutes as Miami closed to within 63-62. Johnson responded two more 3s in the next 40 seconds.

Williams knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 75-67 and the Hurricanes never threatened again.

The game was knotted 37-37 at halftime. No more than five points separated the teams in the first half, with Miami ending on a 10-5 stretch to forge the deadlock.

Lykes and Lawrence combined for 24 first-half points. Miami was boosted by 7-for-14 shooting on 3s, while making only 5 of 15 attempts from 2-point range.

Despite shooting 50 percent from the field in the opening half, North Carolina was hurt by nine turnovers.

