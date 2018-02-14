No. 1 Virginia shakes off first ACC loss, beats Miami

Guard De‘Andre Hunter came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points as No. 1 Virginia held Miami to a season scoring low in a 59-50 victory Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

The Cavaliers (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got 13 points from guard Kyle Guy. Virginia led all the way while bouncing back from its first league defeat of the season, Saturday against visiting Virginia Tech.

Guard Chris Lykes scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Hurricanes (18-7, 7-6), who lost their second in a row.

After trailing by 11 points at the halftime break, the Hurricanes got within four points on a couple of occasions in the second period. The last was 38-34 on forward Sam Waardenburg’s 3-pointer, but the Cavaliers scored the next seven points to get their lead back to double digits.

Virginia’s biggest edge was 15 points at 55-40.

The Cavaliers held the Hurricanes to a season-low 16 points for a half in pulling out to a 27-16 lead at the intermission.

Miserable shooting did in Miami. While the Cavaliers shot 45.5 percent from the field (10 of 22) in the first 20 minutes, the Hurricanes were struggling at just 21.4 percent (6 of 28) and 16.7 percent (2 of 12) on 3-point attempts. Miami shot 63.2 percent in the second half and finished the game shooting 38.3 percent to Virginia’s 45.8 percent.

Both teams got off to slow starts, but Miami was slower and just over six minutes into the game Virginia had worked its way to an 11-2 lead. The Hurricanes showed a little life over the next four minutes and were within 13-12 after Waardenburg hit a long 3-pointer at the 9:26 mark.

The Cavaliers didn’t take long to respond, going on a 10-0 run that gave them a 23-13 bulge with under four minutes left in the first half. The Hurricanes had only one more field goal the rest of the way before intermission.

Miami’s previous low for a half was 19 points in a 19-19 tie with La Salle in an eventual 57-46 win on Nov. 22.

--Field Level Media