Lykes scores 25 to lead Miami past Wake Forest

Chris Lykes scored 25 points and Dejan Vasiljevic added 14 off the bench as Miami ended a three-game skid and notched its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season 76-65 over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla.

Lykes was 14 of 14 from the free throw line and Vasiljevic made 4 of 8 3-pointers, extending his streak of games with at least one triple to an ACC-best 29 games.

Ebuka Izundu recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-7, 1-3).

Chaundee Brown led the Demon Deacons (7-8, 0-3) with 22 points.

Miami took the lead for good early in the second half on guard Zach Johnson’s 3-pointer that made it 38-35, but never led by more than five until Vasiljevic’s 3-pointer gave the Hurricanes a 57-49 cushion at the 8:01 mark.

The Hurricanes led by as many as 19 points down the stretch, outscoring the visitors 44-32 in the second half.

Wake Forest closed out the first half on an 8-1 run to take a 33-32 lead into the break. Miami went the last three minutes without a field goal after going up 31-25 on Johnson’s 3-pointer.

The Deacons led at intermission despite not getting a point from leading scorer Brandon Childress (16.9 points per game). Childress was 0 of 6 from the field in the first half and finished the game with 11 points.

Wake shot only 38.9 percent from the field in the opening half to Miami’s 44.4 but made up the difference with a 23-16 rebounding advantage that helped the Deacons to an 11-0 advantage in second-half points.

They finished the game outrebounding the Hurricanes only 39-37, but tallied 24 second-chance points to Miami’s four.

Miami is off until next Saturday when it hosts North Carolina. Wake Forest plays at home against North Carolina State on Tuesday night.

—Field Level Media