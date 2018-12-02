Yale rallies from 15-point deficit to stun Miami

Guard Miye Oni scored a game-high 29 points to lead Yale to a comeback victory over Miami on Saturday night, 77-73, in the final game of the Hoophall Miami Invitational at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Yale rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half.

Oni hit a pair of throws with 1:30 left to break a 73-73 tie and give the Bulldogs (3-2) their first lead since midway through the first half. Oni then canned two more with 9.8 seconds left to clinch the win.

Miami center Ebuka Izundu scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and guard DJ Vasiljevic added 17, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Hurricanes (5-3) from dropping a third consecutive game.

Yale led early but never by more than four points, and Miami was able to take its first lead when Vasiljevic dropped in two free throws at the 9:11 mark of the first half to make it 19-18 Miami.

The Hurricanes eventually worked their way to a 36-28 cushion with 4:12 left in the half and then took their first 10-point lead, 42-32, on guard Anthony Lawrence’s corner 3-pointer at the 3:00 mark.

Miami hit five of its last seven shots of the first half to lead 49-39 at the intermission.

Yale shot 57.1 percent from the field (16-of-28) for the half despite going only 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Miami was 5-of-14 from behind the arc and 16-of-30 (53.3 percent) overall for the period.

Miami quickly jumped out to a 56-41 lead in the first few minutes of the second half before Yale went on a 14-1 run to cut the gap down to 57-55 with 13:40 remaining in the game. A Chris Lykes’ jumper and Izundu’s dunk stopped the bleeding for Miami, but the Bulldogs weren’t done.

They continued to plug away and caught Miami at 71-71 on forward Paul Atkinson’s layup, finishing the game on an 11-2 run.

—Field Level Media