No. 4 Michigan cruises to 71-50 victory over Air Force

It wasn’t a dirty dozen, but rather a mighty sweet dozen for No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, which cruised to its 12th straight victory to open the season.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis continued his great start to the season, scoring 19 points to lead Michigan to a 71-50 win over Air Force in a nonconference matchup in Ann Arbor.

The win gave Michigan its 26th win in its last 27 games. The Wolverines also won for the 26th time in their last 27 home games at Crisler Center.

Michigan established a cushion around the midway point of the first half, going on a 13-3 run to take a 24-13 lead with 6:03 remaining in the first half.

Air Force did finish the first half strong and cut Michigan’s lead to 28-21 at halftime.

Michigan steadily started to put the game away in the second half, going on a 9-2 run over a span of 2:08 to take a 52-37 lead with 10:29 remaining in the game.

Michigan ultimately built its lead to as many as 23 points at 68-45 with 3:09 left en route to its 10th double-digit win of the season.

As the Wolverines have all season, they stymied an opponent with dogged defense.

Michigan forced Air Force into 20 turnovers and 2 of 11 shooting from 3-point range, although Air Force did manage to shoot 21 of 45 from the field overall (46.7 percent).

Senior Charles Matthews scored 17 points and sophomores Isaiah Livers and Jordan Poole each added 11 points for Michigan, which went 10 of 32 from 3-point range and 28 of 60 from the field overall.

Michigan has one more nonconference game at home against Binghamton next Sunday before resuming conference play in January.

Junior forward Lavelle Scottie was the bright spot for Air Force, as he finished with 16 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

