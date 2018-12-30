No. 2 Michigan turns back Binghamton to stay unbeaten

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers scored seven of his 17 points during a decisive 11-0 run in the second half, and the No. 2 Wolverines put away the Binghamton Bearcats 74-52 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan (13-0) with 21 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final six minutes as the heavily favored Wolverines pushed their lead to 63-46 with 5:09 remaining.

Jordan Poole added 18 points for Michigan, including 12 in the first half as the Wolverines struggled to build momentum against the Bearcats, leading only 34-29 at the break.

Zavier Simpson added 10 assists and nine rebounds for Michigan.

Chancellor Barnard led Binghamton (4-10) with 14 points and Caleb Stewart added 13.

Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms hit a layup to pull the Bearcats within 46-43 with 11:50 left in the game, before Michigan found its rhythm.

Livers made a layup, a jumper and a 3-pointer to push the lead to 57-43 with 6:42 left, as the turnover-plagued Bearcats went more than five minutes without scoring.

After a slow start, the Wolverines shot 47.6 percent from the floor, including 11 of 18 on 3-pointers, while Binghamton finished at 40 percent from the floor, and only 4 of 12 from long range.

The Bearcats also had 14 turnovers, including a handful as the Wolverines made their second-half run.

Stewart, who entered the game averaging only 7.8 points per game, scored 10 in the first half. He hit 2 of 3 treys, as Binghamton went 4 of 7 from long range.

Barnard added nine first-half points after averaging 9.4 per game previously.

The Bearcats’ last lead of the game was 14-12 after Barnard made a 3-pointer with 11:16 left.

The Wolverines’ biggest lead of the first half came on a dunk from Livers, set up by Poole, to put Michigan up 25-18 with 7:01 left before intermission.

