Michigan pulls away from Central Florida, 80-58

Chaundee Brown scored 18 points off the bench and Michigan used a 20-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 80-58 victory over UCF in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sunday.

Slideshow ( 29 images )

Hunter Dickinson made all six of his field-goal attempts while scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds for the Wolverines (4-0). Terrance Williams II and Eli Brooks added 10 points apiece.

Michigan had a 49-18 advantage in bench points and outrebounded the Knights 44-29.

Brandon Mahan led UCF (1-1) with 21 points and five rebounds and Isaiah Adams had 11 points.

The Wolverines had a 7-0 spurt early in the second half to gain a double-digit advantage at 47-37. Franz Wagner had a put-back and Brooks scored the next five points on a 3-pointer and two-point jumper.

After the Knights scored the next four points, Brown got hot to ignite the huge Wolverines’ run. He made a jumper and then drained two 3-pointers in the span of 38 seconds.

Wagner kept the run going with another put-back. Dickinson then made two free throws and a layup. Following a shot clock violation by the Knights, Brown tossed in another 3-pointer.

Brandon Johns Jr. fired in a long-range shot to extend Michigan’s lead to 26 points, 67-41.

Adams finally ended UCF’s drought with a second-chance basket. The Knights had gone scoreless for 7:25.

A Dickinson fast-break dunk pushed the Wolverines’ lead to 30, 76-46, with four minutes remaining.

Both teams had big runs in the opening half and Michigan emerged with a 38-34 halftime advantage. The Wolverines got 25 of those points from their reserves.

UCF scored 11 unanswered points to take a 25-13 lead midway through the half. Adams scored five of those points and Mahan, who had 11 first-half points, finished it off with a pair of layups.

The Wolverines soon roared back with a 15-0 outburst. Brown supplied five points during that span and Dickinson contributed two baskets. Williams completed it with a jumper.

--Field Level Media