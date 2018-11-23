Brazdeikis helps No. 9 Michigan rout Chattanooga

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 20 points and seven rebounds in just 20 minutes and No. 9 Michigan cruised to a 83-55 win over visiting Chattanooga on Friday.

Brazdeikis shot 6-for-10 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Guard Jordan Poole contributed 14 points and six rebounds and Isaiah Livers supplied 12 points off the bench. Center Jon Teske racked up seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Michigan (6-0).

Charles Matthews, one of Michigan’s top offensive threats, was held to eight points in 2-for-9 shooting. Eli Brooks added nine points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench. The Wolverines took control in the early going and wound up using 14 players in the blowout

Chattanooga (2-5), which has lost four straight, was led by Kevin Easley’s 21 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Johnson tossed in eight points and Thomas Smallwood chipped in seven.

The Wolverines shot 49.2 percent and held the Mocs to 36.1 percent from the

field. They also had a 44-31 rebounding advantage in a game they never trailed.

Michigan had a 20-point lead, 42-22, at halftime.

The Wolverines opened up a 21-6 lead in the first 7 1/2 minutes. That was capped by a 10-0 run, which included a three-point play by Teske and a 3-pointer from Livers.

Teske’s jumper with eight minutes left in the half made it 30-14. Brazdeikis had a personal 7-0 run that increased the Wolverines’ advantage to 19 at 38-19. Livers scored Michigan’s last four points of the half.

The Wolverines’ lead eventually grew to 30 on a Brooks free throw with 10:24 remaining. He quickly followed that up with a 3-pointer.

Michigan, which won the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament last weekend, is 5-0 in the all-time series with Chattanooga. This was the first meeting since December 1999. The Mocs lost to Jacksonville 74-66 in their previous game on Sunday.

The Wolverines host No. 7 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. Chattanooga faces Hiwassee on Tuesday.

