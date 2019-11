Michigan beats No. 8 Gonzaga to win Battle 4 Atlantis crown

Jon Teske posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, Isaiah Livers scored 21 points, and Michigan won the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis championship with an 82-64 defeat of No. 8-ranked Gonzaga at Nassau, Bahamas on Friday.

Nov 29, 2019; Nassau, BHS; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) shoots as Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (7-0) beat its second Top 10 opponent in as many days, following up Thursday’s showing against No. 6 North Carolina with a dominant performance against Gonzaga. The Wolverines trailed for just 6:47, all of it in the first half.

Teske out-dueled Gonzaga big man Filip Petrusev, whose own double-double performance in the Bulldogs’ overtime defeat of No. 11 Oregon made the difference.

In addition to his scoring touch and work on the glass, Teske blocked four shots to lead a Michigan defense that held Gonzaga to just 40 percent shooting from the floor.

While the Michigan defense locked down in the second half, the offense erupted. Michigan went on a 14-run early in the period after Gonzaga had cut an 11-point halftime deficit down to two. Franz

Wagner paced the outburst with two lay-ins and a couple of free throws for eight of his 10 points.

Michigan’s lead swelled to as many as 21 points in the second half.

Gonzaga (8-1) battled back with Killian Tillie scoring seven straight over one stretch. Tillie led Gonzaga with 20 points. Petrusev grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points, but shot just 4-of-16 from the floor and failed to get to the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs cut the Michigan lead to 12 with fewer than six minutes remaining, but that was as close as it came.

Livers cut off any hope for a Gonzaga rally with consecutive 3-pointers that pushed the advantage back to 19. A few possessions later, Zavier Simpson scored two of his 13 points when he went coast-to-coast and finished with a swooping, up-and-down lay-in.

He followed it up with a drive through traffic and basket under duress, punctuating Michigan’s dominant day.

—Field Level Media