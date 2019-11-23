Unbeaten Michigan routs winless Houston Baptist

Isaiah Livers scored 24 points and Zavier Simpson added 22 to lead Michigan to a 111-68 rout of visiting Houston Baptist on Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Livers, a junior guard, finished 9-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Simpson, a senior point guard shot 8 of 10 and added 14 assists.

The Wolverines (4-0) won each game of a season-opening homestand and will play Iowa State in the Bahamas on Wednesday as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Sophomore forward Colin Castleton scored 14 points and senior Jon Teske added 12 points for the Wolverines, who finished shooting 55.8 percent (43 of 77) overall and 48.3 percent (14 of 29) from 3-point range.

Junior guard Ian DuBose scored 16 points, senior guard Jalon Gates had 15 points and freshman guard Myles Pierre added 13 points for Houston Baptist, which lost its fourth straight road game to start the season.

Michigan jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first 6:51 of the game and built a 63-26 halftime cushion.

The Wolverines shot 59 percent (23 of 39) and 47 percent from 3-point range (9 of 19) in the first half.

Michigan built its lead to as many as 41 points, at 71-30 with 16:41 remaining before the rest of the game was filled with bench players getting playing time.

Houston Baptist shot 36.6 percent (26 of 71) overall for the game and committed 19 turnovers.

