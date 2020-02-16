Michigan coasts past Indiana for third straight win

Freshman Franz Wagner had 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Michigan cruised to an 89-65 victory over Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday.

Feb 16, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Johns Jr. supplied 14 points and Eli Brooks contributed 13 for the Wolverines (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten), who have won three straight. Zavier Simpson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists, and Isaiah Livers added 12 points. Jon Teske chipped in six points and pulled down seven rebounds for the victors.

Senior De’Ron Davis scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Hoosiers (16-9, 6-8), and Aljami Durham tossed in 17 points. Justin Smith added nine points for Indiana.

The Wolverines shot 57.4 percent from the field, while the visitors made 45.9 percent of their field goal attempts. Michigan out-rebounded the Hoosiers 37-21 and outscored them 17-5 on second-chance points.

Livers scored nine points in the first half as Michigan took a 41-34 lead.

The Wolverines used a 14-4 run to gain a 12-point lead at the 6:21 mark of the first half. David DeJulius started it off with a jumper. Johns drained a 3-pointer and Austin Davis scored five points during the run. Livers’ layup finished it off and put Michigan on top 35-23.

Michigan’s lead fluctuated between eight and 12 points until Durham’s three-point play with 10 seconds left in the half.

Indiana was within six early in the second half, but the Wolverines reeled off seven unanswered points. Teske made an inside basket and Wagner followed with a layup off a Simpson bounce pass. Simpson then set up Livers for a 3-pointer to give Michigan a 51-38 lead.

A corner 3-pointer by Johns with 14:11 remaining was part of a 9-0 run, capped by a putback by Wagner with 12:43 left to nudge Michigan’s lead to 62-42.

Indiana never got closer than 17 points after that.

—Field Level Media