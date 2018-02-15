No. 22 Michigan handles Iowa, 74-59

Duncan Robinson came off the bench to score 18 points, and No. 22 Michigan blew past struggling Iowa 74-59 Wednesday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Robinson hit six 3-pointers, including a pair on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half, as the Wolverines pulled away and won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Luka Garza scored 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes (12-16, 3-12, Big Ten), who have lost four in a row during what has been a down year for Iowa. The Hawkeyes had been to the NCAA tournament the past two years but will need an improbable run in the Big Ten Tournament to have a chance at the postseason this year.

Michigan (21-7, 10-5) is headed in the other direction and has a chance to make a major statement when No. 8 Ohio State visits on Sunday.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 18 points and seven assists, and Moritz Wagner finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals for Michigan.

With Robinson leading the way, the Wolverines’ bench outscored Iowa’s reserves 29-8.

Iowa stayed in the game early on and was leading 14-12, before Michigan got going. The Wolverines closed the first half with a 13-4 run. Robinson hit a 3-pointer to ignite the spurt, and Charles Matthews had a dunk to help the Wolverines take a 37-24 lead into halftime.

Garza hit five jumpers early in the second half and cut the Michigan lead to 49-40 with 12:15 to play. But Abdur-Rahkman knocked down a 3-pointer, and Robinson hit two more threes to jumpstart the Wolverines’ finishing kick. The Hawkeyes didn’t have another run in them and lost to Michigan for the second time this season. Iowa had beaten the Wolverines in five straight games entering the season.

Isaiah Moss had 12 points, and Tyler Cook had 10 points for Iowa, which committed 16 turnovers.

The Hawkeyes return home to host Indiana on Saturday.

