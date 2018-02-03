Abdur-Rahkman lifts No. 24 Michigan to OT win

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.8 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting No. 24 Michigan past pesky Minnesota 76-73 on Saturday.

Abdur-Rahkman led the Wolverines’ balanced attack with 17 points. Moritz Wagner supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds, Zavier Simpson tossed in 15 points and Charles Matthews had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten), which squandered a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

Freshman guard Isaiah Washington scored a career-high 26 points for the Golden Gophers (14-11, 3-9), who have lost five straight and eight of their last nine. Nate Mason had 22 points and Jordan Murphy chipped in 12 for Minnesota.

Washington, whose previous high was 15 points, made two free throws with 1:38 remaining in overtime to give Minnesota a 71-70 advantage. Matthews split two free throws to tie it. Simpson and the Gophers’ Davonte Fitzgerald traded layups before Abdur-Rahkman spun into the lane and scored while getting fouled.

Mason then missed a 3-point try, allowing the Wolverines to sneak away with the victory.

Minnesota guard Amir Coffey, who averages 14 points a game, sat out for the seventh time in nine games with a shoulder injury.

The Gophers never trailed in the first half but only led 34-32 at halftime.

Wagner made one of two free throws to give the Wolverines their first lead at 38-37. Minnesota roared back with a 13-2 run fueled by Washington and Mason.

Michigan soon cut a 10-point deficit in half with a 7-2 spurt that included five points from Abdur-Rahkman. Following a Mason basket, the Wolverines scored the next eight points.

A pair of Abdur-Rahkman free throws put Michigan on top 59-58. A basket by Abdur-Rahkman and a dunk from Matthews in the final minute extended the lead to five but Abdur-Rahkman missed two potential clinching free throws.

Washington then answered with a jumper and the Gophers then forced a turnover with eight seconds left. Mason’s three off a Washington pass with five seconds left tied it at 63-all. Abdur-Rahkman missed a contested three at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

