Buzzer-beater lifts No. 5 Michigan past Minnesota

Charles Matthews made a buzzer-beating put-back shot, and No. 5 Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Minnesota 59-57 on Tuesday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ignas Brazdeikis missed a layup with three seconds left, but the ball was tipped to Matthews, who scored the game-winner from the baseline just before the game and shot clock ran out.

Brazdeikis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Jon Teske supplied 15 points for Michigan. Matthews finished with seven points.

The Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) have won their past 19 games at Crisler Center. They lost on the road to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Minnesota (14-5, 4-4), which erased a 10-point deficit in the last five minutes, was led by Jordan Murphy’s 15 points and 11 rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur and Amir Coffey scored 11 points apiece.

Brazdeikis tied the game at 37-all with 16 minutes left on two free throws. Zavier Simpson gave Michigan its first lead moments later on a running hook shot, then made a steal and layup for a four-point Wolverines advantage.

That completed a 12-1 run. Isaiah Livers’ fastbreak dunk with 9:53 left nudged Michigan’s lead to double digits, 50-39.

Murphy’s layup with 6:14 left cut the Wolverines’ lead to nine. Dupree McBrayer tossed in a bank shot with 2:52 left to make it a 57-51 game.

When Coffey made a layup with 1:07 to go, Michigan’s lead was down to three. After a Brazdeikis miss, Kalscheur drilled a 3-pointer to tie it with 31 seconds remaining.

The Gophers led 31-28 at halftime.

Minnesota was on top 19-10 with nine minutes remaining in the half as Michigan missed 17 of its first 20 shots. A Teske layup sparked a turnaround. He added two more layups and a 3-pointer during a 13-4 Michigan spurt that tied the score.

The Gophers wouldn’t allow Michigan to pull in front, thanks in part to Eric Curry’s first 3-pointer of the season in the final minute of the half.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series, 94-66, having won the past three meetings and 12 of the past 13.

