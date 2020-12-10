Michigan routs Toledo, improves to 5-0

Hunter Dickinson scored 18 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 to lead five players in double figures as host Michigan remained unbeaten by closing its nonconference schedule with a 91-71 rout of Toledo on Wednesday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan (5-0) led by as many as 26 points while shooting 57.6 percent compared to 40.6 percent for Toledo (3-3). The Wolverines blocked nine shots, including three on one possession. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson contributed four blocks to go with a team-high seven rebounds.

Franz Wagner (14 points) and Eli Brooks (12) helped round out Michigan’s balanced attack. Austin Davis added 12 points before leaving early in the second half with a right lower leg injury.

Spencer Littleson and Setric Millner each scored 14 points for Toledo while Marreon Jackson chipped in 12. Millner snagged six rebounds to match Jonathan Komagum for the team high.

Michigan closed the first half on a 19-7 run to take a 44-26 lead into the break. After Toledo pulled to within 25-19 on Jamere Hill’s fast break layup with 9:05 remaining in the opening half, the Rockets managed just four points over the next 8:07.

Toledo trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half as the Wolverines capitalized on the visitors’ shaky shooting. The Rockets shot just 28.6 percent (10-for-35) in the first 20 minutes, including 4-for-16 from long range.

The Wolverines countered with 54.8 percent accuracy (17-for-31), with Livers (11 points) and Davis (10) reaching double figures by halftime.

With Michigan in need of an opponent after North Carolina State pulled out of its scheduled game in Ann Arbor due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, Toledo stepped in less than 24 hours after the official cancellation.

Rockets coach Tod Kowalczyk said Tuesday that, in addition to Michigan, school officials in the early season contacted nearby Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame to express interest in competing as a fill-in on short notice.

Michigan outscored Toledo in the paint 48-28.

