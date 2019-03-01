No. 9 Michigan demolishes Nebraska

Jon Teske had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis supplied 20 points and seven rebounds, and No. 9 Michigan rolled to an 82-53 win over Nebraska on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Feb 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (4) dribbles defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard James Palmer Jr. (0) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) bounced back from a home loss to rival Michigan State on Sunday. Isaiah Livers contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman forward Colin Castleton scored a career-high 11 points. Senior swingman Charles Matthews sat out with a right ankle injury.

The Cornhuskers (15-14, 5-13) have lost 10 of their last 12 games and are 1-8 in Big Ten road tilts. Reserve Nana Akenten led Nebraska with 11 points, and Glynn Watson Jr. added 10 points.

The Wolverines shot 55.6 percent from the field and held the Cornhuskers to 34.3 percent shooting.

Michigan, which never trailed, cruised to a 43-21 halftime lead with Brazdeikis and Teske combining for 25 points. The Wolverines shot 65.4 percent overall and went 6-for-8 on 3-point tries before the break. Nebraska was limited to 30.3 percent shooting and missed all eight of its long-distance attempts prior to halftime.

The Wolverines gained their first double-digit advantage with 13:20 remaining in the first half when Zavier Simpson hit a short shot.

Castleton, who had scored just six points in 25 minutes of action this season, gave Michigan an unexpected boost. He made two layups and a jumper to help the lead grow to 14 points.

A 9-0 spurt soon increased the Wolverines’ lead to 31-11. Livers scored the first five of those points with a 3-pointer and a layup. A couple more layups by David DeJulius and Brazdeikis finished it off.

The Wolverines led by as much as 24 during the half.

The Cornhuskers couldn’t mount a second-half rally.

Michigan leads the all-time series 17-3 and is 8-0 in games played in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines have road games remaining at No. 17 Maryland and at No. 6 Michigan State, while Nebraska also plays at Michigan State and then hosts No. 22 Iowa.

—Field Level Media