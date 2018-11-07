No. 19 Michigan raises banners, routs Norfolk State

No. 19 Michigan raised two banners before its season opener against Norfolk State on Tuesday, then went out and showed that its work is not finished.

Junior center Jon Teske had 13 points and eight rebounds to help lead Michigan to a 63-44 win over Norfolk State on a night Michigan hung banners for winning the Big 10 tournament title and advancing to the Final Four last season.

A big reason for Michigan’s success last year was an improved defense, and that was on display against Norfolk State.

The Wolverines held Norfolk State to 30.5 percent shooting from the field (18 of 59) and 25 percent from 3-point range (3 of 12).

Michigan didn’t take long to take charge, jumping out to a 17-2 lead with 10:41 remaining in the first half.

Michigan built its lead to as many as 23 in the first half at 30-7 with 4:19 remaining in the first half before a brief flurry from Norfolk State cut Michigan’s lead to 32-13 at halftime.

Nothing much changed in the second, as Michigan continued to build its lead steadily.

The Wolverines started the second half on a 9-4 run to take a 41-17 lead with 16:21 left and then built their lead to as many as 29 at 58-29 with 8:29 remaining in the game.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 12 points and senior guard Charles Matthews added 10 points for the Wolverines, who were plagued by some opening night rustiness offensively.

Michigan shot an uncharacteristic 36.7 percent from the field (22 of 60), just 23.1 percent from behind the 3-point line (6 of 26) an committed 11 turnovers.

Michigan did outbound Norfolk State by a 47-35 margin.

No Norfolk State player reached double-figures in scoring for the game. Junior guard Nic Thomas led the Spartans with nine points.

