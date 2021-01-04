No. 16 Michigan blows out No. 19 Northwestern, stays unbeaten

The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines continued their unblemished start to the 2020-21 season with a commanding 85-66 victory over the visiting No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Slideshow ( 28 images )

Five different players scored in double figures for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten), the only undefeated team left in the conference. Of the team’s 32 field goals, 22 of them were assisted.

Hunter Dickinson led the team with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting while Franz Wagner had a great all-around performance of 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals.

Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown also had 14 points, with Brooks adding five assists and five rebounds.

Robbie Beran had a team-high 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting for the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2). Miller Kopp was right behind him with 13 points of his own.

Pete Nance started the game on fire, hitting his first four shots in the first four minutes to give Northwestern an early 8-2 advantage. Nance finished with 10 points.

But the Wolverines quickly bounced back, and after just two minutes, gained a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the game.

Michigan was 9-for-17 from beyond the arc in the period and shot 54.8 percent from the field in general. Northwestern, on the other hand, shot only 40.6 percent in the half.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to five points with about three minutes left, but the Wolverines responded with three straight 3-points to end the half up 43-29.

The start of the second half was the Dickinson show. He scored 11 of the Wolverines’ first 13 points of the half.

Michigan never let Northwestern back into the game and kept its foot on the gas. The Wildcats did not hit back-to-back shots in the second half until there were six minutes left in the game, and by then, the Wolverines lead with closing in on 30 points.

Isaiah Livers also had 10 points for the Wolverines, who led 77-48 with 7:37 remaining.

--Field Level Media