No. 25 Michigan needs OT to dispatch Oakland

Isaiah Livers had 22 points and freshman Hunter Dickinson scored all 19 of his points after halftime as No. 25 Michigan survived to beat winless in-state opponent Oakland University 81-71 in overtime Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Livers went 5-for-7 from long range while his teammates shot 3-for-20 on their 3-point tries. Franz Wagner had 13 rebounds and six points for the Wolverines (2-0).

Jalen Moore led the Golden Grizzlies with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Trey Townsend added 13 points for Oakland (0-4) , which was playing for the fourth time in five days.

Dickinson scored six points in overtime, including a layup 11 seconds into the extra period. He added four free throws, and Livers fired in a 3-pointer to give Michigan a nine-point lead. Oakland didn’t score in the extra session until Rashad Williams’ layup with 1:14 left.

Oakland put together an 11-2 run early in the second half to take a 44-38 lead. Micah Parrish scored five of those points on a 3-pointer and two free throws.

After the Wolverines pulled within two points, Zion Young made a 3 to give the Golden Grizzlies a 54-49 advantage midway through the half.

Dickinson converted a three-point play and a layup to provide the Wolverines with a 57-56 lead with eight minutes left.

The game remained tight. Dickinson’s dunk with five minutes remaining gave Michigan a 63-61 edge.

A Townsend putback tied it at 63, but Livers answered with a dunk. Free throws by Moore with 2:46 left knotted the score again.

Livers responded with a layup off a Dickinson feed. Williams made it 67-all on two free throws with 28 seconds left. Dickinson missed an elbow shot on Michigan’s final possession of regulation.

The Golden Grizzlies’ active zone gave the Wolverines fits in the first half, leading to 15 Michigan turnovers as Oakland led 33-31 at halftime. The Grizzlies had 10 steals with seven players collecting at least one.

Their defensive effort allowed them to overcome 33.3 percent shooting during the first 20 minutes.

The schools had not met since 2011.

