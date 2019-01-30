Simpson's triple-double lifts No. 5 Michigan over Ohio State

EditorsNote: changes to “11 1/2” in seventh graf

Jan 29, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, a career-high 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his 100th career game, and No. 5 Michigan pulled away to a 65-49 victory over Ohio State on Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Simpson, who also had two steals, recorded his 300th career assist while notching the sixth triple-double in school history.

Jordan Poole scored a team-best 15 points and freshman Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 for the Wolverines (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten). Isaiah Livers had 12 points off the bench for Michigan, which recorded its 20th straight home win and tied Michigan State for the conference lead.

John Beilein’s 120th Big Ten victory as Michigan’s coach tied the school record established by Johnny Orr.

Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 12 points and seven rebounds. C.J. Jackson added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Ohio State (13-7, 3-6), which has lost six of its last seven games.

Michigan led 32-26 at halftime. The difference was turnovers, as the Buckeyes committed 11 while the Wolverines made just two.

Wesson made a 3-pointer 23 seconds into the game, and Ohio State led for the next 11 1/2 minutes. Poole gave Michigan its first lead at 22-19 with a 3-pointer.

The Buckeyes regained the lead on a Jackson layup with 3:28 left in the half.

Michigan scored the last seven points of the half, sparked by Simpson. He made a layup, then grabbed a defensive rebound and fed Brazdeikis for a 3-pointer. Charles Matthews scored the final points of the half on a put-back.

Simpson found Poole for a layup four minutes into the second half to give the Wolverines a 36-29 advantage. Poole gave Michigan a double-digit advantage at 44-33 with a 3-pointer.

Simpson’s 10th assist came on a Brazdeikis 3-pointer, putting the Wolverines on top 47-36 with 11:24 remaining.

Simpson’s step-back trey nudged Michigan’s lead to 12. Simpson made a steal and found Matthews in transition for a 56-38 lead with 6:35 left. Simpson made a hook shot with 3:56 left to establish another 18-point advantage.

—Field Level Media