Brooks leads No. 14 Michigan to rout over Presbyterian

Guard Eli Brooks had 16 points and No. 14 Michigan snapped a two-game losing streak by romping past Presbyterian 86-44 at Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.

Dec 21, 2019; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) is defended by Presbyterian Blue Hose center Armel TeTe (11) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Center Jon Teske supplied 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Wolverines (9-3). David DeJulius contributed 12 points while Zavier Simpson notched nine points with nine assists. Cole Bajema also tossed in nine points for Michigan.

Forward Isaiah Livers departed just over three minutes into the game with a leg injury. He suffered the non-contact injury on a fast break. Livers made two free throws and then headed to the bench.

The 14th-ranked Wolverines had not played since losing in overtime at home to then-No. 10 Oregon by a point a week earlier. They dropped their Big Ten road opener at Illinois in their previous outing.

Owen McCormack had 10 points to top the Blue Hose (2-10). Ben Drake added nine points and Sean Jenkins chipped in eight points.

The Wolverines led 38-15 at halftime.

The Blue Hose committed 10 turnovers, though the Wolverines were also sloppy with six giveaways.

Teske was the only player in double figures by the break with 11 points.

Adrien Nunez gave the Wolverines their first double-digit lead eight minutes into the contest with a 3-pointer. Brooks then made a steal and a dunk to give Michigan a 17-4 advantage.

DeJulius nudged the lead to 15 at 22-7 on a 3-pointer with 8:32 remaining in the half.

A technical whistled against the Blue Hose’s Chris Martin helped Michigan continue to build its lead. Brooks made both free throws, then Jon Teske converted an offensive rebound.

When Brooks drained a 3-pointer with 5:46 remaining, the Wolverines were suddenly ahead by 22, 31-9.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half to make it 43-18. When Brooks knocked down another with 17:48 left, Michigan’s lead was up to 30 at 48-18.

—Field Level Media