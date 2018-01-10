No. 5 Purdue escapes Michigan to extend streak to 12

Isaac Haas made a go-ahead free throw with four seconds left and No. 5 Purdue extended its winning streak to 12 games with a 70-69 victory over Michigan on Tuesday.

The senior center hit the first of two free throws. Michigan rebounded the ball after Haas missed the second attempt but Charles Matthews’ halfcourt shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Carsen Edwards led Purdue with 19 points. Haas supplied 17, Dakota Mathias contributed 14 and Vincent Edwards added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Boilermakers (16-2 overall, 5-0 Big Ten). Purdue, which hasn’t lost since falling to Western Kentucky on Nov. 23, took a half-game lead over Ohio State in the conference standings.

Zavier Simpson’s career-high-tying 15 points led the Wolverines (14-4, 3-2), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Matthews finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 11 points and Isaiah Livers chipped in 10 off the bench.

Both teams relied on their 3-point shooting. Purdue shot 47.4 percent (27 of 57) from the field and 57.1 percent (12 of 21) from long range. Michigan shot 44.8 percent (26 of 58) from the field and 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from long range.

The Boilermakers took their biggest lead of the first half at 30-16 when Mathias drained a 3-pointer. The Wolverines chipped away at reduced their deficit to seven, 39-32, by halftime.

Purdue bumped the advantage up to 13 during the first three minutes of the second half. Michigan then reeled off nine unanswered points, including back-to-back threes by Livers.

The Boilermakers held a slim lead until a Matthews 3-pointer with 7:29 left knotted the score at 58-58. Simpson made threes on back-to-back possessions to give Michigan a 64-61 lead with 4:40 remaining.

Edwards hit one from long range with 2:33 remaining to tie the score 69-69. Both teams missed shots on their next two possessions before Matthews committed a turnover with 6.2 seconds left.

Wagner then fouled Haas with four seconds remaining.

