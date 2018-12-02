No. 7 Michigan routs No. 19 Purdue, 76-57

Jordan Poole had 21 points, Jon Teske supplied 17 points and eight rebounds and undefeated Michigan cruised to a 76-57 victory over Purdue on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Poole shot 8 for 9 from the field and made all five of his 3-point attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds.

Teske was 5 for 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. No. 7 Michigan (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) also got 12 points from Ignas Brazdeikis and 10 more from point guard Zavier Simpson, who also had a team-best seven assists.

Purdue’s top player, Carsen Edwards, led his team with 19 points, but he shot just 7 for 21 from the field. Ryan Cline supplied 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting for the No. 19 Boilermakers (5-3, 0-1), including a trio of 3-pointers.

Michigan shot 47.3 percent from the field while holding Purdue to 35.5 percent shooting. The Wolverines also made half of their 3-point tries (13 of 26).

The Wolverines, who never trailed, held a slight edge in rebounding at 36-33. Purdue had a 15-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Michigan made one more turnovers than Purdue (11-10), but the Boilermakers failed to score a point off any of those takeaways.

Michigan led by 16, 44-28. at halftime.

The Wolverines had the hot hand from outside during the first 10 minutes, firing in six 3-pointers. Poole and Charles Matthews connected from long range during a 10-0 spurt that gave Michigan a 31-16 lead.

An Edwards jumper ended a Purdue scoring drought that lasted nearly six minutes. A Matthews three re-established Michigan’s 15-point lead, and Teske scored the last points of the half on a bucket with 1:59 left.

A Simpson layup in the opening minute of the second half extended the Wolverines’ lead to 18. Another Simpson layup with 14:29 remaining pushed the advantage to 20 at 60-40.

Purdue tried to mount a comeback as it reeled off eight straight points, capped by an Aaron Wheeler three, to make it 62-50. But Michigan answered with eight unanswered points of its own. Teske and Poole made threes during that spurt.

—Field Level Media