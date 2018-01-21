No. 23 Michigan rolls over Rutgers

Michigan avoided a “trap game” on Sunday and now it will gear up for a chance to avenge a painful loss.

Junior forward Moritz Wagner had 16 points to lead No. 23 Michigan to a 62-47 win over Rutgers at home in a Big 10 contest in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday.

The Wolverines bounced back from a lopsided 20-point loss at Nebraska on Thursday and will have four days to prepare for a rematch against conference leader Purdue on Thursday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan lost a controversial game to Purdue in Ann Arbor on Jan. 9, 70-69. An out-of-bounds call with under six seconds left was overturned in Purdue’s favor and then a late foul on Michigan allowed Purdue center Isaac Haas to split a pair of free throws with under four seconds remaining to give Purdue the win.

Against Rutgers, Michigan (17-5, 6-3) was in control throughout and steadily built a sizeable lead, ultimately going up by 15 at 54-39 with 5:41 remaining on a 3-pointer by Wagner and then by 17 with under a minute left.

“That was our fourth game in eight days,” Michigan head coach John Beilein told Big 10 network after the game. “We weren’t sharp at anything today. But it was important to go through this stretch we just and they did exactly enough.”

Junior Duncan Robinson scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range for Michigan.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well.

Michigan shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54) overall and 32 percent from 3-point range (8 of 25), while Rutgers shot 33.3 percent (17 of 51) overall and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Wolverines did a better job distributing the ball, collecting 16 assists on the game to just one for Rutgers.

Junior Corey Sanders scored 12 points and senior Deshawn Freeman had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rutgers (12-9, 2-6).

