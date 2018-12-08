Poole helps No. 5 Michigan remain unbeaten

Jordan Poole had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 5 Michigan remained unbeaten with an 89-78 nonconference victory over visiting South Carolina on Saturday.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis supplied 17 points and six rebounds, while Jon Teske contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Michigan. Charles Matthews added 12 points and six rebounds and Isaiah Livers chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Michigan (10-0) has won 24 of its last 25 games with the only loss coming in last year’s national championship contest against Villanova.

Chris Silva led South Carolina (4-5) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Maik Kotsar had 16 points.

The Wolverines led by six early in the second half and used a 10-2 run to extend it to 14 at 61-47.

Poole made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to ignite the run. He then had a fast-break dunk and Zavier Simpson soon followed with a layup. Poole finished it off with another layup.

Matthews’ 3-pointer with eight minutes left gave the Wolverines a 73-60 lead. Poole hit two free throws moments later after South Carolina coach Frank Martin was assessed a technical.

The Gamecocks hung around and got the deficit under nine when Kotsar hit a jumper with 3:23 left. But they couldn’t get any closer than nine points.

Michigan committed 11 first-half turnovers but still led 42-36 at the break.

Brazdeikis led the way with 13 points, seven at the free throw line.

The game was tied at 27 with 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. The Wolverines then reeled off a 13-2 run.

Brazdeikis started it off with two free throws. Livers made a corner 3 during that stretch and Simpson finished it off with a jumper.

South Carolina reeled off the next seven points, including five points from Silva. Brazdeikis answered with a baseline shot before the half ended.

The Gamecocks defeated the Wolverines 61-46 in their only previous meeting in 2016.

