No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 11 Tar Heels

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 24 points and Charles Matthews posted 21 points as No. 7 Michigan manhandled No. 11 North Carolina for an 84-67 victory Wednesday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jordan Poole knocked in 18 points as Michigan (7-0) avenged a road loss from a season ago in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Freshman Coby White led North Carolina with 12 points, but he had only four in the second half. Luke Maye had 11 points and 15 rebounds, yet the Tar Heels (6-2) lost for the second time in a week’s span.

Kenny Williams provided 11 points and Garrison Brooks added 10 points for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams pulled out his starters as the Wolverines stretched their lead to 58-42 and 63-43 in the second half before the first stringers were inserted back into the game.

The lead ballooned to 22 points.

Maye and White were scoreless for the first 9 1/2 minutes of the second half.

The Tar Heels were within 73-62 after Williams hit a pair of 3-point shots. After North Carolina had a possession with a chance to cut the deficit to single digits at the 5-minute mark, Matthews responded with a 3-pointer.

Brazdeikis and Matthews combined to shoot 16-for-25 from the field. The Wolverines were 11 of 22 on 3-point attempts.

Michigan led 39-35 at halftime, scoring on 3-pointers by Matthews and Poole in the final minute to gain the advantage.

The Wolverines shot 66.7 percent (15-for-27) from the field in the first half, but made only 4 of 10 on free throws. Brazdeikis scored 12 of Michigan’s first 30 points.

North Carolina opened a 21-11 lead before Michigan’s defense picked up.

The Tar Heels wiped out a six-point deficit for a 33-31 lead, then went almost four minutes without scoring. They went 0-for-4 from the field plus two turnovers to close the first half.

North Carolina had reserve point guard Seventh Woods back in action after he missed two games last week following a concussion suffered in practice. He had been the team’s assist leader.

