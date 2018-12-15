No. 5 Michigan tops W. Michigan, Matthews scores 25

Charles Matthews notched his fifth career double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 5 Michigan remained unbeaten with a 70-62 nonconference victory over visiting Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines have an 11-0 record for the fourth time in program history. The last time they achieved that was 2012-13, when they started off 16-0.

Michigan has won 25 of its last 26 games dating back to last season.

Zavier Simpson filled the stat sheet with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jordan Poole contributed 14 points and four steals. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, averaging 17 points entering the contest, was held to four points.

Michael Flowers poured in 31 points for the Broncos (5-5). Jared Printy added 10.

The Wolverines struggled with their shooting from both the field and the foul line most of the first half but finished it with a 10-0 run to take a 30-28 lead.

Matthews scored eight of those points, including a steal and layup to tie it and a buzzer-beating finger roll to put the Wolverines on top. He reached the 13-point mark by halftime.

Flowers carried his team with 15 first-half points but the Broncos didn’t score after his free throws with 2:59 left.

Western Michigan’s Josh Davis opened the scoring in the second half with a jumper. The Wolverines then reeled off the next nine points. Matthews got that run started with two free throws, and Simpson and Poole each made a 3-pointer.

Matthews’ layup with 14:48 left gave Michigan a 12-point lead at 44-32. The Broncos went on an 8-1 spurt, including a Printy three, to cut Michigan’s advantage to five.

Simpson’s corner three with 8:08 remaining nudged the Wolverines to 10 at 55-45. A Flowers three cut Michigan’s lead to five with 4:18 left.

The margin was still five before Matthews hit a three with 1:14 left to make the score 66-58. The Broncos couldn’t get closer than six from that point.

The Wolverines hold a 21-9 all-time lead in the series. The Broncos hadn’t played at Michigan’s Crisler Center since 2012.

