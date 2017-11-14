Michigan pulls out win over Central Michigan

Senior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 17 points to lead Michigan to a 72-65 win over in-state opponent Central Michigan in a nonconference game on Monday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Junior Charles Matthews and sophomore Zavier Simpson each scored 13 points, junior Moritz Wagner had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and senior Duncan Robinson added 10 points to help Michigan improve to 2-0 on the season.

Junior Shawn Roundtree scored a game-high 21 points and senior Luke Meyer scored 12 points for Central Michigan (1-1)

Michigan went 10 of 34 from 3-point range and saw Central Michigan gain a 34-27 rebounding edge.

But Central Michigan committed 14 turnovers to Michigan’s six.

Central Michigan controlled most of the first half, taking a 28-20 lead with 4:39 remaining in the first half.

But Michigan asserted itself from there, ending the first half with a 12-3 run to take a 32-31 lead at halftime.

The Wolverines continued their momentum to start the second half, building their lead to 42-34 with 16:16 remaining before Central Michigan answered with a run of its own.

The Chippewas went on an 11-2 spurt to grab a 45-44 lead with 12:45 remaining in the game.

Trailing 47-46, Michigan got consecutive 3-pointers from Jaaron Simmons and Matthews to take a 52-47 lead with 10:30 and never really looked back from there.

A 6-0 run put Michigan ahead 62-53 with 4:11 remaining in the game, and the Chippewas couldn’t seriously threaten the rest of the game.